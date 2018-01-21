Coimbatore,Jan 21 (PTI) To fulfill possibly the last wish of his mother, seriously injured and admitted to a hospital in Salem after a road mishap,a loom worker tied the knot with his fiancee at a temple in its premises and sought her blessings.

Shanthi (50), a cook by profession, was seriously injured in an accident yesterday near Dharapuram and is undergoing at the Salem Government Hospital.

Realising that she may not live long due to the serious nature of her injuries, she told her son Prabhakar, a loom worker, that she wanted to see his marriage with his fiancee Nandhini, hospital sources said.

After discussing the issue with her parents, he brought her to the hospital, tied the nupital knot in front of a small temple on the hospital premises and later sought her blessings, they said. PTI NVM APR APR .

