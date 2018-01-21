Sydney, Jan 21 (AFP) Scoreboard at the end of the third Sydney, Jan 21 (AFP) Scoreboard at the end of the third one-day international between Australia and England here today: Australia Innings A. Finch lbw Rashid 62 D. Warner c Hales b Woakes 8 C. White c Buttler b Wood 17 S. Smith c Buttler b Wood 45 M. Marsh c Hales b Rashid 55 M. Stoinis c sub (Billings) b Woakes 56 T. Paine not out 31 P. Cummins not out 1 Extras (lb5, b4, w2) 11 Total (for six wickets, 50 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-44, 3-113, 4-181, 5-210, 6-284.

Bowling: Wood 10-1-46-2, Woakes 10-0-57-2, Plunkett 1.2- 0-6-0, Ali 10-0-57-0, Root 8.4-0-60-0, Rashid 10-0-51-2. (AFP) APA APA .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.