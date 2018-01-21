topline by 2020 Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) The Shapoorji Pallonji Group firm Sterling & Wilson Generators is eyeing Rs 1,300 crore revenue from its diesel generators business over the next three years as the demand for power back-up is rising from the industrial, commercial and infrastructure sectors.

The company is also hoping to increase the share of its exports from the current 30 per cent to 50 per cent over the next three years, chief executive Sanjay Jadhav told PTI.

"Energy storage solutions are becoming more and more critical issues for the industry due to rising power shortages. That apart, there is an increasing demand for diesel gensets for back-up from the hospitality, infrastructure, and commercial realty sectors. These two factors should help us reach an Rs 1,300-crore sales volume over the next three years," he said.

Jadhav further said since 2005, Sterling Generators has grown rapidly and gained a significant market share, help it net Rs 850 crore in revenue so far in this financial year.

He said the company is also looking at expanding its business into markets like Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia and Africa.

"We cannot be dependent on the domestic market if we have to become a global player. We are exploring opportunities in international markets where we see a huge demand. We are already present in a few overseas markets, and we want to enter newer markets," Jadhav said.

The company is also planning to expand its manufacturing facility in Silvassa to meet the growing demand.

"As we aim to become a global player we will need to expand our manufacturing capabilities. We've already invested Rs 100 crore in this facility and we plan to invest Rs 50-60 crore by 2020. With a testing facility for DG sets up to 3000 kVA, we plan to increase our annual capacity to 5,000 gensets by 2020," he said.

The company is also planning to tap the defence segment through its various product offerings including its cooling systems, expertise in fabrication and electrical panels, among others.

"Defence is a new area which we want to explore. With the thrust on local manufacturing of defence products, we believe there will be a lot of scope there," he said.

The company has already delivered its cooling systems for one of Israel's leading defence products and services provider Elta.

"We designed and fabricated the cooling systems as per the requirements and standards of Elta. This gives us a big edge and we think we can provide our various other offerings like panels, cooling systems and fabrication from our Silvassa plant," he added. PTI PSK BEN NRB .

