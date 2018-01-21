Gurgaon, Jan 20 (PTI) Tension prevailed in Badshahpur village near Gurgaon after the Haryana Urban Development Authority announced to build a sector road on a 100-year-old heritage stepwell in the area.

HUDA has proposed to built the road to ease traffic congestion on the busy Sohna Road. The stepwell, or "baoli", is said to be the biggest obstruction in the way of the road.

HUDA officials said they would soon visit the stepwell, believed to have been built in 1905, to decide its fate.

Villagers have expressed fears that the "baoli" might be damaged if HUDA goes ahead with its plans.

However, HUDA administrator Yashpal Yadav said officials would assess the situation first and then decide the future course of action.

"We will see what the course of the road is and whether or not the stepwell would be on the intended route. We hope to preserve the structure and find a way to complete our project without building over it," Yadav said.

Ranvir Chaudhary, a Badshahpur resident, said construction work began near the "baoli" a day or two ago.

The stepwell has been a tourist attraction for years.

"It was meant to provide water to the villagers. But over the years as villagers quit farming and took up other professions, the area around the baoli developed and the stepwell has been out of use," Chaudhary added.

"We will protest against HUDA officials, if the historical structure is demolished," Mohammad Zakir, another resident, said. PTI CORR ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.