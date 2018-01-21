Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) Three people, including a sub- inspector of the Haryana Police, were arrested for allegedly possessing one kg of Methamphetamine, popularly known as 'ice'.

They were nabbed by the Punjab Police's Special Task Force (STF) on drugs, on the Patiala-Dakala road yesterday, SP of Mohali STF Rajinder Singh Sohal today said.

Acting on a tip-off, a car with Haryana registration number was intercepted and during checking, Methamphetamine was found in it, the police said.

Pawan Kumar, a sub-inspector with the Haryana police, and his two friends Ajay Kumar and Karamjit Singh were arrested, they said.

They were bringing the contraband from Alwar to Punjab, the SP said, adding the accused have been booked under the NDPS Act. PTI CHS NSD .

