Phagwara (Pb), Jan 21 (PTI) Three NRIs, including the husband of a woman, have been booked for allegedly harassing her for dowry, police said here.

The accused were identified as US-based NRIs Vikas Kumar (husband), Ajay Kumar (father-in-law) and Pinki (mother-in- law). They were booked on the basis of a complaint of Ritu Marouk, a Basant Nagar resident, they said.

The trio were booked under IPC Sections 498-A ( husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), they said.

The complainant told police that she married Vikas Kumar in April 2015. She claimed that her parents also gave dowry in the marriage.

However, her-in-laws continued to harass her for bringing more dowry. PTI COR CHS CK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.