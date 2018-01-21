Train hits dumper-truck in Jaipur, 1 injured
Published: 21st January 2018

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) A dumper-truck driver was today injured when his vehicle collided with a moving train at a railroad crossing near Jodhpur in Rajasthan today.
The incident occurred when the dumper carrying sand was crossing an unmanned railway crossing near Banar.
The moving train Â– Marudhar express- hit the dumper which left the driver critically injured and the vehicle completely damaged, a Government Railway Police official said.
The train's engine was also damaged in the incident.
"Two trains were delayed due to the incident. The track has been restored," Tarun Jain, north-western railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CRPO) said. PTI SDA CHT .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.