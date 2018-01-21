Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) A dumper-truck driver was today injured when his vehicle collided with a moving train at a railroad crossing near Jodhpur in Rajasthan today.

The incident occurred when the dumper carrying sand was crossing an unmanned railway crossing near Banar.

The moving train Â– Marudhar express- hit the dumper which left the driver critically injured and the vehicle completely damaged, a Government Railway Police official said.

The train's engine was also damaged in the incident.

"Two trains were delayed due to the incident. The track has been restored," Tarun Jain, north-western railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CRPO) said. PTI SDA CHT .

