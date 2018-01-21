Imphal, January 21 (PTI) Two minor boys were killed and three others, including two girls, injured when a bomb exploded at Soubunglong village in Manipur's Noney district this morning, a senior police officer said.

The explosion took place around 9.30 am when the children were playing on the streets, the officer said, The source of the explosive is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the injured were rushed to a hospital in Imphal. PTI COR RMS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.