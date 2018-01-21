Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has invited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to a business summit in Dubai, a senior state government official said today.

Under secretary of foreign trade and industry of the UAE has written to the Chief Minister inviting her for the business meet, the officer said.

"The business summit is scheduled between April 9 and 11 at UAE's World Trade Centre where around 48 countries are likely to participate. As per our information there can be more than 100 high profile CEOs of different organisations participating in the meet," he said.

The Chief Minister was yet to reply to the invitation, the officer added. PTI SCH RG .

