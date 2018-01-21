Dehradun, Jan 21 (PTI) Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma today gave his consent to set up three museums and a science city in Uttarakhand.

The minister of state for environment, forest and climate change, Sharma, gave his in principle agreement over the issue during a meeting with state chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here.

According to a government press release here, Sharma gave his nod for a Rs 11 crore fund for setting up a museum in Pauri, which will be based on the life of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali, a freedom fighter from Uttarakhand.

Similarly, a museum will be constructed on the banks of the Bhagirathi river in Tehri with an expenditure of Rs 20 crore, the release said.

The third museum will be set up in Almora.

A science city will also be set up in Deheradun with full financial assistance from the central government. The Centre has earmarked Rs 190 crore for the science city.

The state government has also decided the spot where the proposed science city would be set up.

Sharma also gave positive indications on setting up more science cities with an expenditure between Rs 10 crore to 30 crore in other cities in the state on the basis of population.

