UP CM announces aid for slain jawan's family
By PTI | Published: 21st January 2018 06:46 PM |
Last Updated: 21st January 2018 06:46 PM
Lucknow, Jan 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today declared a financial aid of Rs 20 lakh for the family of an Army jawan, who was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, an official statement said.
Rai, posted in Mankote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, was injured in Pakistani firing yesterday. He succumbed to injuries at a military hospital last night. PTI NAV HMB DPB .
