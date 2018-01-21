Lucknow, Jan 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today declared a financial aid of Rs 20 lakh for the family of an Army jawan, who was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, an official statement said.

Rai, posted in Mankote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, was injured in Pakistani firing yesterday. He succumbed to injuries at a military hospital last night. PTI NAV HMB DPB .

