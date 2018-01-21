minister Lucknow, Jan 21 (PTI) The Yogi Adityanath government is committed to addressing the concerns of potato farmers and mulling a number of steps for their welfare, UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi has said.

His remarks came a few days after quintals of potatoes were thrown by farmers in front of the Vidhan Sabha building here.

The farmers were enraged at receiving lower prices for their produce.

The minister had attacked the Samajwadi Party for the January 6 incident, saying it was trying to malign the image of the Yogi Adityanath government.

"The government is serious about resolving the problems of potato farmers. A sub-committee has been formed and it has already met twice. We are considering a number of steps in the interest of potato growers," he said.

The panel will submit its report by January 22, he added.

Also, the Yogi Adityanath government will felicitate 11 progressive farmers on UP Diwas on January 24, the day the erstwhile United Provinces was renamed in 1950, he said.

"These farmers have done something exemplary in the field of agriculture, sugarcane cultivation, fisheries, horticulture and others," Shahi told PTI.

He said the government had received complaints regarding wholesalers and retailers forcing farmers to buy zinc powder with fertilisers.

"We have got complaints from Agra and Aligarh divisions.

Instructions have been issued to conduct raids and take stern action against such dealers," Shahi said.

On former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav attacking the BJP government on Twitter, Shahi said, "He is a victim of unemployment. He can only tweet, but the tweets lack facts." "Because of the hard work of the BJP, other parties are tensed," he claimed. PTI NAV GVS .

