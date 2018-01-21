Rewa (MP), Jan 21 (PTI) The mortal remains of senior state Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Sriniwas Tiwari was today consigned to flames near here.

The Congress leader's son, Sunderlal Tiwari, lit the funeral pyre, amid chanting of mantras, at his native village Tiwani, some 35 km from the district headquarters.

More than 20,000 people including MP Minister Rajendra Shukla, Leader of the Opposition in MP Assembly Ajay Singh and state Congress chief Arun Yadav paid their last respects to the 93-year-old leader.

Tiwari, popularly known as "white tiger" in political circles, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi on January 19.

His wife and another son had passed away earlier. PTI COR LAL BNM .

