Los Angeles, Jan 21 (PTI) One year later and with a renewed hope for equal rights for women and justice, Women's March 2018 saw several Hollywood A-listers including Viola Davis, Natalie Portman, Adele and Olivia Munn in participation.

Last year, women and men took to the streets of Washington DC, Los Angeles, New York and other cities, to show solidarity for women's rights and refusal to attend US President Donald Trump's inauguration, a day after he was sworn in as the 45th POTUS.

A vocal supporter of equality, Davis gave a hair-raising speech in the wake of the #MeToo movement, after Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal broke out last year, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Oscar-winning actor said, "I am speaking today not just for the Me Toos, because I was a Me Too; but when I raise my hand, I am aware of all the women who are still in silence...

"It is through human dedication and effort that we move forward. And then when we don't work, what happens is that time actually becomes an ally to the primitive forces of social stagnation. And the guardians of the status quo are in their oxygen tanks, keeping the old order alive." Portman lauded the women who were brave enough to share their stories.

"You told the world that time's up on violence. You told the world that time's up on silence. You told the world that it's time for a new day, time for a new locker room culture, and time to think about every person's desires and needs, wants and pleasure," she said.

Munn, who was one of the six women to openly accuse director Brett Ratner of sexual harassment, expressed her gratitude to the people for standing up in solidarity with the victims.

"I feel so much love and support and it's not just me that feels this. I know that so many girls and women around the world in every profession feel that our voices matter, and what happens to us matters.

"There's been a collective unconscious in the world that's gone on for too long, where it's been made to seem as if women are inferior to men. Our voices matter now, and I'm so thankful and grateful that they do," she said.

Adele took to Instagram to share a selfie with actors Jennifer Lawrence and Cameron Diaz from the march.

"... I am so grateful to be a woman, I wouldn't change it for the world. I hope I'm not only defined by my gender though. I hope I'm defined by my input to the world, my ability to love and to have empathy. To raise my son to be a a good man alongside the good man who loves me for everything I am and am not," she wrote in the caption.

While the "mother!" actor held a sign saying, "A woman's place is in the revolution!", Diaz's poster read, "A 'movement' should never take us backwards. It should only ever carry us forwards." Olivia Wilde, Alyssa Milano, Scarlett Johansson, Drew Barrymore, Ashton Kutcher, Eva Longoria, Mila Kunis, Amber Tamblyn, Chelsea Kane, Patricia Arquette, among others were also present along with the activists who protested against Trump's policies. PTI RDS SHD RDS .

