By Radhika Sharma New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Last year, they were the Gen Next designers but with Lakme Fashion Week Summer-Resort 2018, Saaksha-Kinni, Anaam and Bloni will present their first shows as up-and-coming labels.

Besides showcasing their work as full-fledged designers at the upcoming fashion gala, these creative minds have one common thread that binds their line-up together, 'wearability'.

Saaksha and Kinni have channelled the raw, ethnic beauty of colourful Gujarat and added their modern twist to the clothing line, while staying true to the roots.

The designer duo said the season is all about colour and comfort and their collection keeps the vibe alive.

"We have tried to make the collection much more wearable this time. Spring-Summer is all about comfortable, flowy attire and this is the essence of the collection," the duo told PTI.

Anaam's latest range will present an amalgamation of sombre hues of black, oxford blue combined with tints of grey and purple. The collection depicts the celebration of self- acceptance.

The founder of the label, Sumiran Kabir Sharma, said the range is gender neutral and the USP of the garments is wearability.

"Every garment is wearable and can be worn by any gender, also each separate can be worn with any piece. The tops and bottoms depict how even misfits can fit in together in harmony," he added.

Designer Akshat Bansal's Bloni will be addressing the plight of oceans this time by incorporating the shades of grey, onion pink, coral, red and black.

"These clothes are 100 per cent wearable depending on the consumer and their comfort zone," Akshat said.

Bloni and Anaam will be showcasing their collections on the third day of the fashion week, while Saaksha and Kinni will take the runway on February 3.

LFW Summer-Resort 2018 runs from January 31 to February 4 at at JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai. PTI RDS SHD .

