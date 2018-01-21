Chennai, Jan 21 (PTI) Observations recorded at 0830 Chennai, Jan 21 (PTI) Observations recorded at 0830 hrs IST: Temperature Rainfall Stations Max Min 24hrs Total Adiramapatinam 31 18 0 11 Chennai 29 21 0 2 Chennai AP 30 19 0 8 Coimbatore AP 30 18 0 2 Coonoor 21 8 0 6 Cuddalore 28 19 0 10 Dharmapuri 29 14 0 0 Kanyakumari 31 22 0 0 Karaikal 29 21 0 107 Karur Paramathi 32 15 0 3 Kodaikanal 21 9 0 10 Madurai AP 31 18 0 3 Nagapattinam 29 20 0 62 Palayamkottai 31 21 0 5 Pamban 29 23 0 1 Parangipettai 31 20 0 32 Puducherry 29 18 0 3 Salem 31 17 0 tr Thanjavur 30 21 0 25 Tiruchchirappalli AP 30 18 0 12 Tirupattur 29 18 0 - Tiruthani 30 13 0 0 Tondi 30 19 0 3 Thoothukudi 30 21 0 3 Uthagamandalam 20 6 0 2 Vellore 28 15 0 0 PTI mvv MVV .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.