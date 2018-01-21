Pune, Jan 21 (PTI) Weather Warning (valid upto 0830 Pune, Jan 21 (PTI) Weather Warning (valid upto 0830 hrs IST of next day): Day 1 (21st Jan ): Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Nicobar Islands.

Cold wave conditions very likely at isolated places over Interior Odisha, Bihar, Marathwada and Telangana. Cold day to severe cold day conditions at a few places very likely over Bihar.

Dense to very dense fog very likely at a few places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar; at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and Mizoram-Tripura. Shallow to moderate fog at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal.

Day 2 (22nd Jan ): Cold wave conditions very likely at isolated places over interior Odisha and Bihar. Cold day conditions at isolated places very likely over Bihar.

Dense to very dense fog very likely at a few places over Bihar. Dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Mizoram-Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Shallow to moderate fog at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal.

Day 3 (23rd Jan.): Heavy rain/snow very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand.

Cold day conditions at isolated places very likely over Bihar.

Dense fog at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar. Shallow to moderate fog at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal.

Day 4 (24th Jan.): Cold day conditions at isolated places very likely over Bihar.

Dense fog at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar.

Day 5 (25th Jan.): Cold day conditions at isolated places very likely over Bihar.

Dense to very dense fog very likely at a few places over Bihar and at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Weather Outlook for the subsequent 2 days (26th Jan.

and 27th Jan. 2018): Rain/snow at isolated places likely over Western Himalayan region and rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Weather likely to be dry over remaining parts of the country. PTI BAS BAS .

