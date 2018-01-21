Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) The Director General of Indian Institute of Mass Communication today said he would discuss the proposal to start journalism courses in Hindi and Urdu in Jammu with the institute's executive council.

During a meeting with Director of Information Muneer-ul- Islam, IIMC DG K G Suresh said the courses would have vacancy for 15 students each.

The selection will be made through a common entrance examination at national level, he said.

Islam said the matter for providing education loans at lowest interest rates to the economically backward students would be taken up with the state government.

He also asked the DG of IIMC to start short term certificate courses for working journalists in the state to enhance their working skills.

Meanwhile, delivering the 8th Sat Paul Sahni Memorial Lecture on "Challenges before Indian Media Today", the IIMC DG said, "there is disconnect between what is happening on ground and what is being reported in the media".

"It is a harsh reality that the media houses no more hire regular employees and job retrenchment is also happening, but no one talks about it," he said.

The lecture was organised by Jammu and Kashmir branch of the Indian Institute of Public Administration here. PTI TAS DPB .

