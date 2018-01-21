Woman accuses husband of dowry harrasment, running flesh trade
Basti (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) A woman has filed a complaint against her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district for allegedly harrasing her for dowry and running a sex racket, the police said today.
The complaint was filed last Friday, along with a few audio clips, which have been sent for probe, said SP Sankalp Sharma.
A probe team has been formed and action will be taken accordingly once the team submits its report, Sharma added.
