Biharsharif, Jan 20 (PTI) A man and his mother were killed today when their bike collided head-on with a truck in Bihar's Nalanda district.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu Kumar (21) and his mother Rima Devi (43), residents of Mai village in Parwalpur police station area of the district, police said.

The incident occurred near Makanpur village in Noor Sarai police station area of the district this morning when a speeding truck knocked down Kumar and his mother, who were on their way to Biharsharif, the district headquarters town of Nalanda.

Both of them died on the spot, the officer-in-charge of Noor Sarai police station, Rajan Malviya, said, adding the truck driver fled the scene.

Following the incident, the local people blocked the Biharsharif-Ekangarsarai main road for hours, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. The blockade was lifted after the administration officials pacified the agitators and promised action in the matter. PTI CORR AR RMS .

