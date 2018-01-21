London, Jan 21 (PTI) Actor Rachel Weisz says blockbuster superhero film "Wonder Woman" was the first action ever that film she enjoyed watching.

The 47-year-old actor said the Patty Jenkins-directed film was her favourite movie of 2017 and she now understands men's fixation with superheroes.

"'Wonder Woman' was my favourite film of the year. I thought that was completely magnificent. It's the first time I've really enjoyed an action film because I could identify with the character.

"She was a little brunette tomboy and then she became a superhero and I was like, 'Yeah'. I realised that's why men like action movies. They think it's them," Weisz told Empire magazine.

The "My Cousin Rachel" actor said if an opportunity comes her way she would love to feature in a movie like "Wonder Woman".

Weisz said, "Yeah, definitely. It was good to see that a movie with a female character at the centre can make tons of money. We're not some weird outlier group. We're half the planet!" PTI RDS RDS .

