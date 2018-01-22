Balurghat (WB), Jan 22 (PTI) Two teenaged girls hailing from a remote north Bengal school were selected for the Bengal squad to take part in the Senior National Women Football Championship.

The two, stopper Mini Roy and goalkeeper Buli Sarkar, are students of Sarala Bhupendranath Uccha Vidyalaya at Kushmandi in South Dinajpur district.

"They have been chosen for the Bengal team for the Senior National Women Football Championship. It will be held in Cuttack from January 29 to February 14," headmaster of the school Dr Satyajit Sarkar said.

Another girl from the school, Sunita Sarkar, had been selected for the squad but she is unwell and cannot join the team, he said.

Mini, a class XI student, and Buli of class XII, are from very poor families, said Sarkar, who played a major role in developing football infrastructure in the co-education school.

They are now practising now along with other players of the squad in Belgharia near Kolkata and will leave for Cuttack on January 24. PTI COR NN ATK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.