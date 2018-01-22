Bangkok, Jan 22 (AFP) A motorcycle bomb killed three civilians and wounded 19 others today morning at a market in Yala town in Thailand's insurgency-hit south, a policeman said, the first such attack in the Muslim-majority region for months.

"Suspects parked the motorcycle in front of a stall selling pork in downtown Yala... it detonated killing three civilians and wounding 19 others," the policeman said, requesting anonymity. (AFP) AJR .

