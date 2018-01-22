Karnal (Haryana), Jan 22 (PTI) At least three people were killed and 10 others injured today in a highway pile-up involving more than a dozen vehicles in Haryana because of dense fog, the police said.

Fifteen vehicles collided around 7.30 am on a flyover on the National Highway 44 between Gharaunda and Panipat about 100 km from New Delhi, said Harjinder Singh, station house officer, Gharaunda.

Two people on a motorcycle lost their lives, while an occupant of a car was also killed in the collision, he said.

The men on the motorcycle were from Karnal, while the other hailed from Patiala, Punjab, Singh added.

The incident led to traffic disruption at the busy national highway, he said. PTI CHS HMB KIS .

