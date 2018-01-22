Srivilliputhur(TN), Jan 22(PTI) Four persons were killed when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a lorry at Kadaneri near here today, police said.

The incident occurred this morning, they said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, police said. PTI COR SSN ROH .

