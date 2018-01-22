4 killed in autorickshaw-lorry collision in Virudhunagar dist
By PTI | Published: 22nd January 2018 02:37 PM |
Last Updated: 22nd January 2018 02:46 PM | A+A A- |
Srivilliputhur(TN), Jan 22(PTI) Four persons were killed when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a lorry at Kadaneri near here today, police said.
The incident occurred this morning, they said.
A case has been registered and investigation is on, police said. PTI COR SSN ROH .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.