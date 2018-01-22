rules: Police New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Days before the Republic Day, Delhi's southwest district police have registered 46 FIRs against landlords who failed to comply with tenant verification rules, a police officer said today.

This is part of a special drive started by the district police and the FIRs have been registered against erring house owners under Section 188 of the IPC.

It is mandatory for landlords to secure police verification for their tenants before renting out a property, said Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest).

Any violation of Section 188 of the IPC, which pertains to disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, is punishable with one month of imprisonment or a fine of Rs 200, or both, he added.

"Several awareness campaigns have been undertaken, but landlords have not yet understood the significance of tenant verification. It is a must especially in the capital which is high on the target of terror outfits," he said. PTI SLB SMN .

