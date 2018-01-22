Jaipur/Bikaner (Raj), Jan 22 (PTI) Seven persons have been killed and six others injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan, police said today.

Five persons, including a woman and two children, were killed when their SUV overturned on the Jaisalmer-Barmer Highway near Devikot village under Sangarh police station area in Jaisalmer district today, they said.

Six persons were injured in the incident, police said, adding the victims were returning to their house in Jalore.

The deceased have been identified as Roshni Bai (28), Arban (4), Amina (12), Mahboob Khan (34) and Wasir Khan (42).

"The bodies were handed over to family members without postmortem on their request," Assistant Sub Inspector Mukna Ram said.

In the other incident, a car overturned near Kodamdesar last night, leaving Omprakash Ranga (55) and Surendra Swami (57) dead.

The victims were working with the state public health and engineering department, police added. PTI SDA SRY .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.