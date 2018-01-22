Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) The 7th Asia Steel International Conference will be held in Bhubaneswar from February 6 to 9.

Tata Steel, in association with the Indian Institute of Metals, announced it here today. The last Asia Steel conference was held in 2015 at Yokohama, Japan.

This major conference is held every three years and provides a platform for exchange of knowledge on various aspects of the global steel industry. Around 70 keynote speakers, half of them from overseas countries such as China, Korea, Japan, the Netherlands, the UK, the US, Germany, Belgium, Canada, etc. will address the conference.

Nippon steel & Sumitiomo metal Corporation executive officer and head process resaerch laboratories, Hideki Murakami, director of Poscolab, Posco, Korea Joo Choi will be part of the event. PTI BSM JM .

