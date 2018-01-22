Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) A man, facing rape charges, was today arrested after remaining untraced for nearly two years in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.

The absconder, Mohammad Shafeeq of Pargal-Darhal, was arrested from Thanamandi area of the district, a police spokesperson said.

He said that the accused had allegedly kidnapped and raped a girl in 2016 and a case of rape stands registered against him in police station Darhal.

He is also facing the charges of house-trespassing, wrongful confinement and rioting under the Ranbir Penal Code in the same case. PTI TAS KJ .

