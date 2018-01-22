Los Angeles, Jan 22 (PTI) Actor Dakota Fanning, who has floored cinemagoers with her performances since she was six, says she never thought she would take up acting as a full- fledged career.

The 23-year-old actor said although she liked playing dress up as a child, she unknowingly ventured into Hollywood as her mother sensed her disinterest in studies, Entertainment Weekly reported.

"It all started so coincidentally for me. I did this commercials and I had a good time so I did another one, then I did a TV show which turned into a movie and then I was an actor all of sudden.

"I wasn't a kid that was like, 'I want to be in the movies.' Not at all. I just liked to play around the house and make up scenarios and my mom kind of noticed that I was disinterested in all of the lessons she put me in. I just wanted to play at home so she put me in a drama camp to see if I liked doing that," Fanning said during Vulture and TNT's "The Alienist premiere" Q&A session at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. PTI RDS RDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.