New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) AEON Learning, an edtech company focused on online degree programmes and skill development courses, has raised USD 3.2 million from MEMG Family Office.

MEMG Family Office is a fund set up by Manipal Education and Medical Group Chairman Ranjan Pai.

"AEON will use the latest investments towards growing business from its university partnerships, and skill programmes. The startup expects to reach a student base of over 1,00,000 in the next 5 years and is operating in India and the US," a statement by AEON Learning said.

AEON Learning has cumulatively raised USD 6.5 million from investors like Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys; Atul Nishar, founder of Hexaware and Aptech Computer Education; Singapore-based Lionrock Capital; Neeraj Bhargava, of Zodius Capital, Jupiter Capital among others in the past, the statement said.

The company will continue to explore fundraising for expanding to new geographies and going global with its academic collaborations, it added.

It has a total student base of 20,000 spanning various countries and works with seven institutes and university partners, 36 corporate partners, with 20 per cent business coming from the US. PTI MBI ANU .

