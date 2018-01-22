Beirut, Jan 22 (AFP) Three days of fighting since Turkey launched an offensive on the northern Syrian region of Afrin have left at least 54 Syrian combattants dead, a monitor said today.

Among them were 26 Kurdish fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces that have controlled the region on the border with Turkey, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Another 19 fighters from the ranks of the pro-Ankara rebels who are fighting alongside Turkey were also killed, the monitoring group said, adding that nine more unidentified bodies were found on the battlefield. (AFP) CPS .

