Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) The American Center Kolkata and the Library will remain closed from today for an indefinite period but consular services will not be affected, the American Center said in a statement.

"The American Center in Kolkata and the Library will remain closed to the public until further notice. Any inconvenience is regretted. Consulate Kolkata services will continue to function during the lapse in Congressional appropriations," the statement said.

"If you have a scheduled visa interview or American Citizen Services appointment, please arrive at the consulate at your designated time," it said.

On Saturday, the US government officially shutdown for the first time in five years after the Senate rejected a short-term spending bill to keep the federal government running.

The shutdown began at 12:01 AM (local time) after a few Republicans joined Democrats in blocking the crucial measure which would have provided short-term funding for the Pentagon and other federal agencies. PTI SUS RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.