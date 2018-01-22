anniversary Feb 24 (Eds: Recasts throughout; Adds more details) Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) Aiming to fulfil an electoral promise made by AIADMK in 2016, its government in Tamil Nadu will launch a subsidy scheme for purchase of two-wheelers by working women on February 24, coinciding with the 70th birth anniversary of late chief minister Jayalalithaa.

Christened "Amma Two Wheeler Scheme", the latest to join the "Amma" brand, it would offer a subsidy of 50 per cent in the cost of scooters or mopeds with less than 125 CC with a ceiling of Rs 25,000, an official release said today.

Then AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa, who led the party to a back-to-back win in the 2016 assembly elections, had in the manifesto assured that 50 per cent subsidy would be extended to women to buy scooter or moped.

The release said women in the age group of 18-40 and having an annual income of less than Rs 2.50 lakh would be eligible for the benefit under the scheme.

Applicants, holding driving licence, would be selected by committees headed by the City Corporation Commissioner in Chennai and District Collectors in the districts.

Preferences will be given to widows, disabled women and transgenders among others. Only one person from a family would be eligible for the scheme, the release said.

Already, several welfare schemes such as low-cost mineral water, canteens and pharmacies have been launched under the brand "Amma", as Jayalalithaa was called by her followers.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 after a prolonged hospitalisation for various problems including infection. PTI VIJ RC VS .

