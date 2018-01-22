Badrinath (U'khand), Jan 22 (PTI) The sacred portals of Badrinath shrine in the Himalayas here will be thrown open to devotees on April 30.

The shrine is closed annually around October-November for around six months due to snow-bound conditions prevailing in the area during winter.

Its doors will open at 4.30am on April 30 following an elaborate ceremony, priest of erstwhile Tehri royal family KP Uniyal said. PTI CORR HMB CHT .

