Los Angeles, Jan 22 (PTI) As the first-ever female host of the Star Actors Guild Awards, Kristen Bell opened the show in a funny, breezy monologue that did not shy away from highlighting the ever-growing need of telling more inclusive stories with "empathy and diligence".

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, the 37-year-old actor carried forward the current started by the recently-concluded Golden Globe Awards, where both women and men of Hollywood appeared in all-black sounding a clarion call against sexual harassment and injustice.

"Everyone's story deserves to be told - especially now.

We are living in a watershed moment, and as we march forward with active momentum and open ears, let's make sure that we're leading the charge with empathy and diligence. Because fear and anger never win the race," Bell said.

"And most importantly, regardless of our differences, I think we can all come together and delight in one thing: 'Frozen 2' is coming out in theatres 2019, you guys," the actor funnily plugged the release of her Disney film.

Bell recognised films with women at the centre of the plots such as "I, Tonya", "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", "Ladybird" and "The Shape of Water".

She said, "It's a true privilege to experience and share the humanity through storytelling. The skating queen, the grieving mother, the ladybird, even the sea monster..." The actor referred to herself as the 'First Lady' taking a sly dig at FLOTUS Melania Trump and steered clear of namedropping US President Donald Trump while taking "cyberbullying" as her first initiative.

"I also never thought that I'd grow up to be the First Lady and I kinda like it. I think my first initiative as First Lady will be cyberbullying because I have yet to see any progress made on that problem quite yet." She mentioned "GLOW", "The Handsmaid's Tale" and "Get Out" poking fun at their plots while underscoring the need to have such shows and films today.

Bell gave a shout-out to all the struggling artistes trying to break into the Hollywood scene.

"SAG Awards is a show for actors, by actors. But they are not just the ones in the room. This is especially for the ones who have gone on the 20th fruitless commercial audition, who are watching this in a studio apartment in Koreatown with their five roommates with downing their nightly dinner of tuna. This show is for you guys and it's to entice you to stick around," she said. PTI RDS RDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.