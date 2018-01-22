New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Banaras Hindu University is a symbol of Indianness, while the JNU is that of "un-Indianess", senior RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya said today.

There are two ideas of India, one that comes from the West which is un-Indian in nature, and the one which is completely Indian, Vaidya, the Sangh's publicty incharge and official spokesperson said.

Actually, the clash between ideologies in the country today is a clash between the two different ideas about India, Vaidya said.

"If Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is a symbol of un- Indianness, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is a symbol of Indianness. The word Hindu is not a communal word. If you look at the BHU's constitution, it talks about Indianness," Vaidya said.

Speaking at an event here to mark the 70th anniversary of RSS-associated weeklies Panchajanya and the Organiser, Vaidya said the the two publications, often seen as RSS mouthpieces, were the only platform where the Sangh could express its point of view.

These are not RSS mouthpieces, he said. "In fact, there is no RSS mouthpiece. These are nationalist publications." Speaking about the Sangh's ideology, Vaidya said it is all about inclusiveness.

While those claiming to be liberals are themselves "highly illiberal and intolerant" towards people whose ideologies are different from theirs, he added.

Talking about the differences between Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru over the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple, Vaidya said the Munshi papers have full details of how the country's first prime minister was opposed to Patel and KM MunshiÂ’s suggestion of reconstructing the shrine.

However, he added Nehru was not anti-India, but his ideology was different from Patel, the home minister, Munshi and even Dr S Radhakrishnan, the second president of the country. PTI JTR SK .

