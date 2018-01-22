New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Bhubaneswar will host the seventh edition of the Asia Steel International Conference from February 6, 2018.

About 50 per cent of the 70 key speakers are joining from countries such as China, Japan, Netherlands, the UK, the US, Germany, among others, Tata Steel and Indian Institute of Metals, organisers of the event, said in a joint statement today.

The Asia Steel Conference is a platform for experts from across the globe to discuss innovative and green technologies for iron making, and promoting automation and digitisation in steel industry as well.

The focus of this year's conference will be on "various challenges (being) faced by the steel industry like optimising specific consumption of raw materials especially coke and iron ore," the statement said.

Besides, how to use low-grade raw materials along with decreasing the energy consumption in various iron making and steel making operations and, thereby, reducing carbon dioxide emissions will be also be discussed.

The steel conference will also delve on enhancing waste utilisation with a focus on developing high-strength steel for the automotive sector and construction sector.

The industry event is held once in every three years and provides a platform for exchange of knowledge on various aspects of the global steel industry, it said.

The last Asia Steel conference was held in 2015 at Yokohama, Japan. PTI ABI BAL .

