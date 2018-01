Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Top seeds Ayaz Bilawala and Shailesh Daga, both of Greater Mumbai district, defeated today third seeds Vilas Kuvale and Yogesh Padukone, 21-12, 21-11 to win the men's doubles final of the 'Badminton 45' Senior State Veterans Badminton Selection Tournament 2018.

The event was conducted by the Maharashtra Badminton Association and hosted by the Bombay Gymkhana.

Daga also went on to clinch the men's 45 singles crown. The second-seeded overcame a strong challenge from unseeded Ashutosh Pednekar, also from Greater Mumbai, by pulling off a 21-9, 15-21, 21-18 victory in the final, a media release said.

Former Indian doubles specialist Leroy D'Sa partnering Gautam Ashra won the men's 60+ double title. The Greater Mumbai pair of D'Sa and Ashra forced the pace and dictated the rallies to come through against the Mumbai Suburban duo of Anil Kulkarni and Vivek Patil winning at 21-14, 21-14.

Results : Men 35+ singles – final: Aditya Pandya (MS) bt Abhishek Patil (NSK) 21-15 21-15.

Men 40+ singles – final: 1-Siddharth Patil (AUR) bt 3-Ajay Salvi (PAL) 21-18 21-23 22-20.

Men 45+ singles – final: 2-Shailesh Daga (GM) bt Ashutosh Pednekar (GM) 21-9 15-21 21-18.

Men 55+ singles – final: 1-Bharat Bhosale (PN) bt 2-Anil Bhandari (PN) 18-21 21-18 21-17.

Men 60+ singles – final: Vivek Patil (MS) bt Sanjay Parande (PN) 21-16 21-13.

Men 65+ singles – final: 1-Hubert Miranda (MS) bt Ashok Sharma (MS) 21-15 21-8.

Men 70+ singles – final: Suhel Ghai (PN) Sudam Shahare (BHN) 21-13 21-6.

Men 35+ doubles – final: 1-Mangirish Palekar (GM)/Mitesh Hajirnis (TH) bt 2-Aditya Pandya (MS)/Deepak Jaitly (GM) 21-15 21-19.

Men 40+ doubles – final:1-Amit Devdhar (PAL)/Mahesh Utgikar (PN) bt 2-Manish Hadkar (PAL)/Sandeep Mohan (MS) 21-10 21-17.

Men 45+ doubles – final: 1-Ayaz Bilawala (GM)/Shailesh Daga (GM) bt 3-Vilas Kuvale (GM)/Yogesh Padukone (GM) 21-12 21-11.

Men 50+ doubles – final: 1-Amol Shah (GM)/Mayur Tawade (MS) bt 3-Ajay Srivastava (MS)/Balakrishna Palapudi (MS) 21-11 21-17.

Men 55+ doubles – final: 2-Bibhash Chatterjee (GM)/Yogesh Sanghavi (MS) bt Harish Angolkar (PN)/Milind Deshmukh (AUR) 21-16 21-15.

Men 60+ doubles – final: Gautam Ashra (GM)/Leroy D’Sa (GM) bt Anil Kulkarni (MS)/Vivek Patil (MS) 21-14 21-14.

Men 65+ doubles – final: Ashok Sharma (MS)/Shirish Nadkarni (MS) bt Austin D'Rozario (PN)/Pradeep Harlalka (MS) 21-11 21-18.

Mixed 40+ doubles – final: 2-Upendra Fadnis (MS)/Nisha Springett (MS) bt 1-Amit Devdhar (PN)/Deanne Rodrigues (MS) 21-15 21-16.

Mixed 45 doubles – final: Ashutosh Pednekar (GM)/Naheed Divecha (GM) bt Vilas Kuvale (GM)/Dimple Sinha (PN) 21-13 21-18. PTI NRB NSK .

