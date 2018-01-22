Coimbatore, Jan 22 (PTI) The BJP in Tamil Nadu has no intention of 'propping up' AIADMK or DMK and was on its own capable of emerging victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan said today.

"BJP is not here to prop up either AIADMK or DMK. The party, working on its own, is capable of emerging victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and emerge as the number one party in Tamil Nadu," the Minister of State for Shipping and Finance said.

He said no progress would be possible in Tamil Nadu unless both AIADMK and DMK were out of the fray and alleged that both parties had kept the important Avanashi-Athikadavu water project pending for the last 50 years, which could have benefited the Western Region of the state.

Asked about BJP relationship with ruling AIADMK, which of late had appeared to be strained, he said he was 'as usual' meeting the Chief Minister, other ministers and leaders.

"There is nothing more than that," Radhakrishnan said.

Asked if there was any plan to bring down tax on petrol and also bring it under Goods and services Tax, Radhakrishnan said it was based on Internatonal prices and GST has to be decided by the ministry concerned.

He denied there was any difference of opinion in BJP on the bus fare hike in Tamil Nadu and said a section of the media has misquoted his statement as supporting the increased fares. PTI NVM APR APR .

