Los Angeles, Jan 22 (PTI) Forest Whitaker says upcoming film "Black Panther" is a "multicultural" work of art.

The 56-year-old actor, who essays the role of Zuri in the Marvel movie, said people are eagerly waiting to watch the superhero hailing from Africa, striving to make a difference in the world, Variety reported.

"It's a unique piece. It's a multicultural piece. I think people are waiting to find something new.

"This superhero from Africa who is in this society and trying to fix the world is something that hasn't been seen before," Whitaker said.

The Oscar-winning actor said praised the director of the film, Ryan Cooglar for adding a "social conscious" touch to it.

"I think Ryan is a great director so there's always going to be some social conscious inside of it... And at the same time, the action is something we haven't seen before..." Whitaker teased about the film led by Chadwick Boseman, saying, "We're going to see not only tribal things, but things that take us into outer space, things that take us into the James Bond space. It's a really unique amalgamation of different things that come together in an exciting way." The movie also features actors Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis among others.

"Black Panther" is scheduled to be released in India on February 16. PTI RDS RDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.