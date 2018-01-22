Mavelikkara (Ker) Jan 22 (PTI) BSF Jawan Lance Naik Sam Abraham, who was killed in cross border firing in Jammu and Kashmir, was laid to rest at his native town here with full military honours.

His mortal remains, which were brought to Kerala last night, was brought here this morning.

The body was first kept for some time in the school where he studied and later taken to his house, where his parents, two year-old daughter and pregnant wife paid their respects.

A huge crowd of people, including school children, bade a tearful farewell to the soldier.

The last rites were performed at the St Gregorious Orthodox church cemetry this afternoon.

34-year-old Abraham, a member of the Sixth Madras Regiment, was killed after Pakistan army initiated firing at Sundetbani sector along the Line of control on Friday. PTI UD APR APR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.