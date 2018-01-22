(Eds: Correcting headline) New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The CBI today arrested two officials of the Punjab Transport Department from Chandigarh in an alleged bribery case of Rs 1 lakh to clear files related to service issues of a colleague.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint from an employee of the department, who was dismissed from service over some issue, officials said here.

He approached the department's special secretary appealing against his dismissal.

"It was also alleged that the Special Secretary, Transport Department, Government of Punjab, had cancelled the dismissal order and had further directed conducting of re- inquiry," CBI, Spokesperson, Abhishek Dayal said here.

It was also alleged that Superintendent Rajiv Kumar and Clerk Jaswinder Singh of the department, who were dealing with the files, had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant for clearing his matter, he said.

Both had threatened the complainant that if he refused to pay the bribe, they would ensure issuance of adverse orders against him, the spokesperson said, adding that after negotiation, the bribe was reduced to Rs 1 lakh.

The aggrieved had approached the CBI with the complaint against both of them.

"The CBI laid a trap in which both the officials were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 each. Searches are being conducted at the residences of both the accused in Chandigarh and Mohali (Punjab)," Dayal said.

He said that they will be produced tomorrow before the Special court in Chandigarh. PTI ABS ANB ANB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.