Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Three central government relief management teams, which arrived here today, will visit drought-hit districts of Rajasthan to assess losses.

The teams' members also met state Disaster Management and Relief minister Gulab Chand Kataria.

They said that the assessment report will be submitted to the Centre so that maximum relief can be provided to the state.

Kataria informed the members that the state has forwarded the 2017 assessment report of damage to crops in 41 tehsils in 13 districts to the Centre.

The teams will be visiting districts such as Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sawaimadhopur among others, Chief Secretary N C Goel said. PTI SDA ANB .

