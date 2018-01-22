Lucknow, Jan 22 (PTI) Chandra Bhushan Paliwal was today appointed as the chairman of the newly-constituted Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

Hriday Narrain Rao, Seema Rani, Onkar Prasad Mishra, Arun Kumar Sinha and Ashok Kumar Agarwal have been made members of the Commission, an official spokesman said here.

UPSSSC is authorised to conduct examinations for appointments to various government posts in the state.

