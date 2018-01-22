Shimla, Jan 22 (PTI) Union minister J P Nadda today said that a high-level committee will be formed to plan projects for the development of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, which has been declared "backward" by the Centre.

The committee will be headed by the state's chief secretary.

The decision in this regard was taken in a district-level meeting in Chamba under the chairmanship of the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

Former chief minister and BJP leader Shanta Kumar, state Health Minister Vipin Parmar, Deputy Speaker Hans Raj and Chief Secretary Vineet Chaudhary attended the meeting.

The Union government is serious about the development of Chamba and funds would not be a constraint. But proper plans with specific projects has to be prepared, Nadda said.

For this, a committee headed by the chief secretary would be set up soon, the Union minister said.

"It is for the first time in the history of Chamba that a Union minister has preside over a district-level meeting for development of the district," Nadda said.

Gaps in services and facilities will be identified and plans will be developed to fill them, he said.

Nadda said that special focus would be on improving road connectivity in remote areas, water and power supply, health and education. PTI PCL ANB .

