Patna, Jan 22 (PTI) The Congress in Bihar today took exception to party MLC Ramchandra Bharti taking part in yesterday's human chain organised by the state government.

Bharti was seen joining the human chain, formed to send a message against practices of dowry and child marriage, alongside JD(U) state president Bashishth Narain Singh here.

However, state Congress acting president Kaukab Qadri said no disciplinary action would be taken against Bharti, though the party had decided to stay away from the programme.

"The JD(U)-BJP government organised the event to divert the people's attention from the real issues as well as its own failures," Qadri told PTI.

Bharti claimed that he took part in the programme as it was organized for a good cause, Qadri said.

"We are not going to take any disciplinary action against him. But we are issuing him a warning that legislators must refrain from acts which embarrass the party," he said.

Former BPCC president and leader of the rebel faction in the party's state unit, Ashok Chowdhury, however, came out in support of Bharti.

"There were no instructions from the party restraining members from joining the human chain. Hence no party discipline has been violated (by Bharti)," he said.

All political parties should support any move aimed at eradicating social evils, putting differences aside, he said.

Chowdhury, former minister, himself stayed away from the human chain. PTI NAC NN .

