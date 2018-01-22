Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Telangana Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy today said the party is ready to face elections even if they are held early.

"Congress party is all prepared to face early polls which are rumoured to be advanced to December this year.

Congress party has placed nearly 11 lakh party workers, right from booth level to state, in active mode. All committees, up to booth levels in nearly 30,600 polling booths, would be in place soon," he said, speaking at an event here.

Legislative Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

Reddy announced that the Congress would launch its proposed 'bus yatra' next month.

The 'bus yatra' is proposed to cover all 119 Assembly segments in the state by covering three-four constituencies each day. After the first phase, the 'bus yatra' would be halted for budget session of Legislative Assembly and it would be resumed immediately after the session, he said.

The TPCC president also announced that Congress president Rahul Gandhi may address public meetings at one or two locations during the bus yatra.

A massive public meeting would also be organised on June 2, 2018, the fourth Telangana Formation Day, "to expose the failures of the TRS government," he added. PTI SJR NRB .

