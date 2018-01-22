Thane, Jan 22 (PTI) Police have registered an offence against a contractor and three others for alleged misuse of a public toilet meant for physically challenged persons at the Thane railway station.

According to a complaint filed by an official of the NGO, Prahar Apang Railway Pravasi Sanghatana, the contractor was allowing everyone to use the toilet, a police official said.

The facility was being misused, thus causing problems for the physically challenged people who were finding it difficult to use the toilet meant for them, said the complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Kopri police registered an offence on Saturday under relevant sections of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act against the contractor and the three other persons employed at the station for operating the toilet, the official added. PTI COR GK .

