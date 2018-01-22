New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Coriander and jeera prices were higher by Rs 100 per quintal at the wholesale kirana market in the national capital today, mostly supported by increased offtake by retailers and stockists amid low stocks.

Firming trend in futures market and restricted supplies in the domestic market also supported the uptrend.

Coriander traded higher by Rs 100 to conclude at Rs 6,400-13,000 per quintal.

Jeera common and jeera best quality also increased by Rs 100 each to Rs 19,900-20,000 and Rs 22,900-23,400 per quintal, respectively.

Traders said buying support from retailers and stockists against fall in supplies from producing regions, mainly pushed up coriander and jeera prices.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs): Ajwain (per kg) 120-170, black pepper (per kg) 440-590, betel-nut (kg) 260-300, cardamom brown-Jhundiwali (kg) 740-760 and cardamom brown-Kanchicut (kg) 800-1,100, cardamom small (kg)- chitridar 970-1,045, cardamom (colour robin) 895-905, cardamom bold 920-945, cardamom extra (bold) 1,015-1,035, cloves 550-620, chirounji (kg) Rs 780-900, cinnamon (kg) Rs 160-165, coriander (qntl) Rs 6,400-13,000, dry mango (qntl) Rs 6,500-23,500, dry ginger (qntl) Rs 11,800-16,800, kalaunji (qntl) Rs 10,800-11,000, mace-Red (kg) Rs 900-1,175, mace- Yellow (kg) Rs 970-990, methi (qntl) Rs 7,000-18,500, makhana (kg) Rs 600-725, nutmeg (kg) Rs 470-490, poppy seed (China) Rs 520-540 kg, poppy seed (U.P) Rs 520-530 kg, poppy seed (MP- RAJ) Rs 540-560 kg, red chillies (qntl) Rs 6,400-13,900, saffron Irani Rs 100-110 (per gram), saffron Kashmiri Rs 120- 140 (per gram), saunf (qntl) Rs 8,500-15,000, turmeric (qntl) Rs 8,400-11,300, tamarind (qntl) Rs 6,000-7,500, tamarind without seed (qntl) Rs 11,000-14,000, tea (kg) Rs 100-290, watermelon kernel (kg)Rs 145-150, jeera common (qntl) Rs 19,900-20,000 and jeera best (qntl) Rs 22,900-23,400. PTI DP SUN DPL ANS MKJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.